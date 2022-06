LONDON (AP) — Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month…

LONDON (AP) — Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.