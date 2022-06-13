RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Opening statements set in Delaware auditor corruption trial

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 3:26 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the criminal corruption trial of Delaware’s state auditor following completion of jury selection. A panel of seven men and five women was seated Monday in the trial of Auditor Kathy McGuiness. The initial jury was tossed after the trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover earlier this month. McGuiness is a Democrat elected in 2018 and is seeking reelection this year. She is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse. She was indicted in October on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws. She has denied any wrongdoing.

