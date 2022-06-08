RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
Minnesota Public Radio receives $56M anonymous donation

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 2:10 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation.

The Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history.

The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network. According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly.

The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.

