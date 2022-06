NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti gets 4-year prison term for defrauding Stormy Daniels, porn actor he represented in battles…

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti gets 4-year prison term for defrauding Stormy Daniels, porn actor he represented in battles with Trump.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.