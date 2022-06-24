SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 10:24 AM

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step. Three of the court’s liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women who will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— The U.S. Supreme Court ends nearly 50 years o f constitutional protection for abortion.

— ‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling

— Harris discusses abortion laws with state attorneys general

— Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe’s fall

— If Roe falls, some DAs won’t enforce abortion bans

