Jurors hear opening statements in auditor corruption trial

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A defense attorney for Delaware’s state auditor says criminal corruption charges against her have no basis in fact and are based on a biased investigation that included false statements used to obtain a search warrant and a grand jury indictment. Attorney Steve Wood used his opening statement in the trial of Kathy McGuiness on Tuesday to refute allegations that McGuiness is guilty. McGuiness, a Democrat elected in 2018 , is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse. She faces felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws. Prosecutor Mark Denney told jurors she’s guilty of the offense charged and no one is above the law.

