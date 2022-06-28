FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Get up early if driving out of town
Home » National News » JB Pritzker wins Democratic…

JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 8:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

GSA considers how to interconnect systems for new buildings

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up