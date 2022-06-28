WASHINGTON (AP) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
June 28, 2022, 8:29 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.
