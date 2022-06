WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 committee says Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses for Monday’s…

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 committee says Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses for Monday’s hearing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.