Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » National News » Former candidate for Florida…

Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is facing 21 federal charges related to a scheme to seek donations and funnel a portion of them back to him through third parties, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and co-defendant Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the pair “conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Lettman-Hicks then used her company to fraudulently give money to Gillum disguised as payroll payments, the office said in a press release.

It’s the latest trouble for Gillum, who narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount.

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee before running for governor.

In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. Two days later he entered a rehabilitation center, and later did a television interview and said he’s bisexual.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

USDA has been trying to consolidate 17 networks for a decade, now it has the money to do it

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

Creating a safe space for IoT

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up