WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, the last unprotected group.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 15, 2022, 2:58 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, the last unprotected group.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.