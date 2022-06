WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Padilla won the special election; a second candidate will also advance to the special election in November.).

