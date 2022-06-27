SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Chief investigator questioned in Delaware auditor corruption trial

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 7:51 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief investigator in the corruption case against Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness tried under cross-examination to deflect responsibility for false statements made in a search warrant affidavit and reiterated in an indictment.

Franklin Robinson told a judge in a search warrant affidavit last year that payments to a consultant hired by McGuiness were split in August 2020, and again in September 2020, to keep them under $5,000.

That’s the threshold at which payments by state agencies require approval from the Division of Accounting.

The affidavit contained those statements even though Robinson and prosecutors had seen a Division of Accounting spreadsheet months earlier indicating that the contractor received only one payment each month, both above $5,000.

