NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta; Arlington, Texas; Houston; Kansas City, Missouri, to host 2026 World Cup games.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 16, 2022, 5:37 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta; Arlington, Texas; Houston; Kansas City, Missouri, to host 2026 World Cup games.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.