AP Top U.S. News at 9:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms

1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse

Freedom riders’ 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

