AP Top U.S. News at 4:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

Prosecutor who charged Michigan cop praised by his critics

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

Jan. 6 hearing doesn’t change many minds in Philly suburbs

Key moments from the Jan. 6 committee’s video of the riot

Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots

