AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater

Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

$1.5M to be paid to police chief who displayed Nazi insignia

New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who’s caring for moms?

