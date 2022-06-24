RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits

After year of violence, US schools try to tame tensions

Black veteran groups seek policy agenda on racial inequities

After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?

Live updates | American Medical Association weighs in

States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

Court: Harvard can be sued for distress over slave photos

NY leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

