RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up