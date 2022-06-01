RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings

Depp-Heard defamation trial: What is the jury considering?

Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up