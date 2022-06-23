Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years

Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage

Gun debate a side note in hearings on Uvalde shooting

Teen’s miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose

US boosts monkeypox testing, 142 cases confirmed

Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: unpopular fish getting a makeover

Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims

