AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years Man…

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage Gun debate a side note in hearings on Uvalde shooting Teen’s miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose US boosts monkeypox testing, 142 cases confirmed Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: unpopular fish getting a makeover Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.