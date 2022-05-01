RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Small plane lands in NJ after smoke reported in cockpit

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022

TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane made an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport over the weekend after smoke was reported in the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Maryland-bound plane landed safely at about 11 a.m. Sunday at Teterboro Airport in Bergen County.

An FAA spokesperson said the pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-32 “reported smoke in the cockpit.”

There was no immediate information about whether there was anyone else on the aircraft.

Federal authorities said the plane had departed from Norwood Regional Airport in Norwood, Massachusetts, and was on its way to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The FAA is investigating.

