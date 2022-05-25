RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 1:55 AM

Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.

