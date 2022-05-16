CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s says it will sell its Russian business, seek to have buyer keep its 62,000 workers.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 16, 2022, 6:01 AM
