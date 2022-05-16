RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
McDonald’s says it will sell its Russian business, seek to have buyer keep its 62,000 workers

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 6:01 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s says it will sell its Russian business, seek to have buyer keep its 62,000 workers.

