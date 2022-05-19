RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Judge bars laptop evidence in Delaware’s auditor corruption case

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 6:30 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has chastised prosecutors for failing to turn over information to the defense in a criminal corruption case against Delaware’s state auditor.

In a ruling that also exposed weaknesses in the state’s cyber forensics capabilities, the judge on Wednesday prohibited prosecutors from using material from three laptops seized during a search of Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ office last year.

Carpenter said that prohibition was an appropriate sanction for prosecutors’ failure to provide information contained on laptops to the defense until April 6, more than six months after search.

Carpenter refused, however, to grant a defense motion to dismiss the indictment against McGuiness.

