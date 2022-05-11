RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » National News » Hall of Fame center…

Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier has died after a short illness at age 73, the NBA says.

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier has died after a short illness at age 73, the NBA says.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up