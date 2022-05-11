NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier has died after a short illness at age 73, the NBA says.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 11, 2022, 12:54 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier has died after a short illness at age 73, the NBA says.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.