RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » National News » Former city commissioner gets…

Former city commissioner gets 3 years for killing shoplifter

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida city commissioner was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for fatally shooting a shoplifter at his store.

Michael Dunn, 51, pleaded guilty in Polk County court in March to manslaughter with a firearm, according to court records. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Dunn resigned from his seat on the Lakeland City Commission several weeks after the October 2018 killing of Christobal Lopez. Lakeland is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

Lopez had been attempting to shoplift a hatchet at Vets Army & Navy Surplus when Dunn, who was armed with a handgun, confronted Lopez, officials said. Video surveillance showed Lopez try to flee the store. Investigators said Dunn grabbed Lopez and then shot him twice in the torso. Lopez died at the scene.

Defense attorneys argued Dunn was acting in self-defense.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up