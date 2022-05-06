RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » National News » Deputies find 100 migrants…

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GANADO, Texas (AP) — Deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway on Friday, but many of them fled, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. just north of Ganado, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Houston.

When authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants — whom authorities suspect illegally immigrated into the U.S. — jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and corn fields, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took 32 people into custody and they are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities were searching the area for the migrants who fled on foot.

Some of the people detained were treated for dehydration and minor injuries. Authorities did not say how long the migrants were inside the tractor-trailer before they were discovered.

Various other agencies, including the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, helped the sheriff’s office search for and treat the migrants who were taken into custody.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up