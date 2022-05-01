Delaware prisoner released as state’s retrial effort ends

A man who spent about half of his life behind bars for a murder he said he didn’t commit has been released from a Delaware prison after prosecutors decided to essentially dismiss his case.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 32-year-old Mark Purnell walked out of a correctional center late Thursday, just after a local prosecutor filed a memo ending a bid to retry him for the 2006 killing of Tamika Giles in a Wilmington neighborhood.

The Delaware Supreme Court overturned his conviction last year. Prosecutors said they still believe there was evidence to convict him but suggested success wasn’t likely.

