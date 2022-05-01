RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Home » National News » Delaware prisoner released as…

Delaware prisoner released as state’s retrial effort ends

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man who spent about half of his life behind bars for a murder he said he didn’t commit has been released from a Delaware prison after prosecutors decided to essentially dismiss his case.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 32-year-old Mark Purnell walked out of a correctional center late Thursday, just after a local prosecutor filed a memo ending a bid to retry him for the 2006 killing of Tamika Giles in a Wilmington neighborhood.

The Delaware Supreme Court overturned his conviction last year. Prosecutors said they still believe there was evidence to convict him but suggested success wasn’t likely.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up