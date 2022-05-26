Delaware man charged in crash that killed passenger in SUV

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Dover man is facing multiple charges in connection with a traffic…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Dover man is facing multiple charges in connection with a traffic accident in which a passenger inside his vehicle was killed.

Troopers said in a news release that an SUV was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road near Dover on Wednesday evening. The SUV left the road in a curve and overturned onto its passenger side before hitting a utility pole and resting on its roof. The driver was identified as Aaron Stevens.

After he was treated and released from a local hospital, Stevens was charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree vehicular homicide and a fifth instance of DUI

