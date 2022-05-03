RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » National News » Cops: Body in barrel…

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake’s level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.

The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.

Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that Las Vegas’ uppermost water intake became visible last week.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.

The Clark County coroner’s office will try to determine the man’s identity.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

TRICARE expanding services for new and pregnant parents

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up