Constitutional amendment on bail clears first hurdle

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware state Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment under which criminal offenders other than those charged with murder could be held without bail.

The measure passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday and now goes to the House.

It is the first leg of a constitutional amendment that must receive two-thirds approval by both chambers in two consecutive General Assemblies.

The amendment would allow offenders charged with certain felony offenses to be held without bail under certain circumstances.

Those specific offense would be determined at a later date by the legislature if the amendment passes.

