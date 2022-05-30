RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

San Diego Bishop McElroy named by Pope Francis as a cardinal

3 more bodies found after Georgia boat crash; man charged

California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up