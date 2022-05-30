AP Top U.S. News at 9:01 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on Chinatowns…

A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried San Diego Bishop McElroy named by Pope Francis as a cardinal 3 more bodies found after Georgia boat crash; man charged California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.