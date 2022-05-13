RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
AP Top U.S. News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

No more murder charge for women in Louisiana abortion bill

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?

Arguments set on whether pandemic asylum restriction can end

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

US grappling with Native American boarding school history

Puerto Rico governor rejects budget in new clash with board

Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole

