AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink
For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma
New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions
St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees
Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter
Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
NC officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station
Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30
Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.