AP Top U.S. News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo shooting

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: a lack of diversity

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

Gunman targets Taiwanese faith with long pro-democracy link

With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy

EXPLAINER: Why is Wall Street close to a bear market?

Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack

Thai archival find may resolve fate of missing WWII US flyer

