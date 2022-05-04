RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio’s GOP Senate primary

Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests

Residents wary as fire burns near northeast New Mexico town

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

Politico’s Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

OPM’s Ahuja says agencies need to balance speed with “doing it right” for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law hiring

TRICARE expanding services for new and pregnant parents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up