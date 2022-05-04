AP Top U.S. News at 1:25 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access…

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio’s GOP Senate primary Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests Residents wary as fire burns near northeast New Mexico town Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned Politico’s Supreme Court scoop boosts security concerns Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.