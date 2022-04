AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — {Tiger Woods says “as of right now” he will play the Masters, 1st major event since…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — {Tiger Woods says “as of right now” he will play the Masters, 1st major event since 2021 car crash severely injured leg (CORRECTS: Typo is Woods’ first name.).

