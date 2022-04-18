RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » National News » Searchers recover body of…

Searchers recover body of 1 of 2 missing teen kayakers

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday.

The girl’s body was recovered Sunday evening in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported.

The search for the missing boy was to resume Monday morning, Bell said. The teens’ names haven’t been released.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up