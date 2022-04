SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Safety failures in accidental movie-set shooting by Alec Baldwin prompt maximum fine by state workplace…

Listen now to WTOP News

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Safety failures in accidental movie-set shooting by Alec Baldwin prompt maximum fine by state workplace regulators.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.