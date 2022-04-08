RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Police: Teen charged in Christiana Mall carjacking attempt

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 2:44 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy from Bear has been charged in a carjacking attempt at Christiana Mall in Newark last month. Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on March 23 in the Target parking lot. A 14-year-old boy was returning to his brother’s vehicle when police say another teen approached and demanded that he to give him everything. The 14-year-old fell when he tried to flee and the older teen took the car keys. The vehicle was later found running in the parking lot with the doors open. After troopers obtained an arrest warrant, the 16-year-old surrendered to police Thursday and police say he was charged with attempted second-degree robbery.

