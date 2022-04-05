RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against ex- athlete

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 8:41 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware prosecutors have reached plea agreements resolving several rape cases against a former University of Delaware athlete already serving a six-year prison sentence for sex offenses.  A judge scheduled a plea hearing Wednesday in Sussex County for former UD baseball player Clay Conaway. He’s facing five counts of second-degree rape involving four women. Conaway’s expected to plead no contest to the lesser charge of fourth-degree rape in three of the cases, and guilty to third-degree rape in the other. Fourth-degree rape carries no mandatory prison sentence, while third-degree rape carries a mandatory minimum of two years behind bars. Prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than four additional years in prison. 

