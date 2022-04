OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.