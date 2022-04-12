RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukraine expands war crimes probe around Kyiv | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » National News » Ohio prisons ramping up…

Ohio prisons ramping up fight against flow of contraband

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has ramped up its efforts to detect contraband in prisons, using everything from new X-ray body scanners to anti-drone technology.

The prisons agency is putting the measures in place as drugs and other illicit goods flood inside, even when visitation was curbed during the pandemic.

The scope of the contraband problem was underscored last month when a woman was arrested on suspicion of helping smuggle hundreds of sheets of drug-soaked paper into at least five Ohio prisons.

Annette Chambers-Smith is director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She says the anti-contraband measure is aimed at anyone who enters prisons.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

ohio | prison

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up