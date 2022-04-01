RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Officials: 1 dead, others missing after migrant boat flips

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 6:47 PM

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (AP) — At least one person is dead and several others are believed to be missing after a “rustic vessel” carrying suspected Cuban migrants capsized in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Six of the migrants were rescued late Thursday night off Sugarloaf Key, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The survivors were taken to a Key West hospital. They told authorities people were missing from their group.

One man was found dead in the vessel and his body was taken to the county medical examiner for further investigation, the Border Patrol said.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday that crews were actively searching the area where the boat capsized.

