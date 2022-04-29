RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » National News » NY to move some…

NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will hold its congressional and state Senate primaries on Aug. 23, a state judge ordered Friday.

Steuben County Judge Patrick McAllister said that special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing up new maps by May 20.

In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August.

New York is set to hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers decide to delay.

New York’s highest court rejected Wednesday new congressional and state senate maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats.

The majority decision largely agreed with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The ruling also dashed Democrats’ national redistricting hopes, which leaned heavily on their ability to gerrymander New York state to maximize the number of seats they could win in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A state board of elections spokesperson said Thursday the state is asking the U.S. Justice Department to see if a federal court might need to review any change to the date of the primary.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up