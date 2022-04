TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Catholic diocese agrees to pay $87.5 million to settle clergy sexual abuse allegations for…

Listen now to WTOP News

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Catholic diocese agrees to pay $87.5 million to settle clergy sexual abuse allegations for nearly 300 victims.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.