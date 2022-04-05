Maryland-based company to open Mississippi wood pellet plant

A company that produces wood pellets for use as an energy source says it will build its third production plant in Mississippi.

Enviva Inc. said Tuesday that it is investing about $250 million for the plant in the south Mississippi community of Bond.

The Maryland-based company has production facilities in the Mississippi cities of Amory and Lucedale. It also owns and operates a deep-water terminal at Mississippi’s Port of Pascagoula, and pellets are shipped from there to customers in Europe and Asia.

Mississippi Development Authority, said in a news release that it is is providing support for site development work and public infrastructure.

