RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » National News » Live Updates | 3rd…

Live Updates | 3rd round of the Masters is underway

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50’s when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn’t tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up