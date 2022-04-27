RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » National News » Jury in elderly deaths…

Jury in elderly deaths trial to resume deliberations Friday

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury deliberated for four hours Thursday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing 18 older women in the Dallas area.

Deliberations began after prosecutors recounted what they described as an abundance of proof that Billy Chemirmir killed Lu Thi Harris, 81.

The Dallas County jury heard the defense challenge the evidence as “quantity over quality” and assert that prosecutors had not proved Chemirmir’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chemirmir’s attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence, and Chemirmir didn’t testify in his own defense. Jurors will resume deliberations on Friday.

Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty on the capital murder count, a conviction of which would mean an automatic sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

___

This story was first published on November 19, 2021. It was updated on April 27, 2022, to correct that jurors were not were given the option of convicting Chemirmir of simple felony murder.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up