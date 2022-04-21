AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed…

Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia Wind will be a force to reckon with on Southwest wildfires Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk Michigan lawmaker’s forceful speech rebuts ‘grooming’ attack Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate Gov. Whitmer wants federal aid to keep nuclear plant open Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.