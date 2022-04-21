RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

Wind will be a force to reckon with on Southwest wildfires

Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk

Michigan lawmaker’s forceful speech rebuts ‘grooming’ attack

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Gov. Whitmer wants federal aid to keep nuclear plant open

Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’

